20 Pesetas 1812 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Pesetas 1812 . This gold coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21894 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,313. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (27) XF (91) VF (112) F (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (4) AU58 (2) AU55 (11) AU53 (6) AU50 (1) XF40 (3) VF35 (3) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (26) PCGS (7) NCS (1)

