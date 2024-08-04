Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Pesetas 1812 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 20 Pesetas
- Year 1812
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (243)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Pesetas 1812 . This gold coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21894 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,313. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1980 $
Price in auction currency 1980 USD
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1038 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date November 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wannenes Art Auction
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pesetas 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
