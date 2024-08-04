Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Pesetas 1812 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 20 Pesetas 1812 - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 20 Pesetas 1812 - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 20 Pesetas
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (243)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Pesetas 1812 . This gold coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21894 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,313. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (65)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (19)
  • Chaponnière (3)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (23)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (23)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Jesús Vico (6)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Künker (10)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (8)
  • Soler y Llach (33)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • UBS (6)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • Varesi (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • Wannenes Art Auction (1)
Spain 20 Pesetas 1812 at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1980 $
Price in auction currency 1980 USD
Spain 20 Pesetas 1812 at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1038 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Spain 20 Pesetas 1812 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1812 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1812 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1812 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1812 at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1812 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1812 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1812 at auction Roma Numismatics - November 9, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date November 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1812 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1812 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1812 at auction Wannenes Art Auction - May 22, 2023
Seller Wannenes Art Auction
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1812 at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1812 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1812 at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1812 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1812 at auction Karamitsos - December 11, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1812 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1812 at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1812 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - October 29, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Spain 20 Pesetas 1812 at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pesetas 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Joseph Bonaparte Coins of Spain in 1812 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 20 Pesetas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search