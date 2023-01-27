Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Cuartos 1813 "Casting" (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 4 Cuartos
- Year 1813
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Cuartos 1813 "Casting". This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4197 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Cuartos 1813 "Casting", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
