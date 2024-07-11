Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Cuartos 1813 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 4 Cuartos
- Year 1813
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Cuartos 1813 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 536 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 950. Bidding took place October 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (27)
- Cayón (6)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (6)
- Numisor (1)
- Silicua Coins (3)
- Soler y Llach (6)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date April 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Cuartos 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search