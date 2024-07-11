Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Cuartos 1813 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 4 Cuartos 1813 - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 4 Cuartos 1813 - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Diameter 29 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 4 Cuartos
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Cuartos 1813 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 536 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 950. Bidding took place October 17, 2020.

Spain 4 Cuartos 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Spain 4 Cuartos 1813 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 4 Cuartos 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1813 at auction Silicua Coins - April 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1813 at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1813 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 20, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1813 at auction Numisor - October 17, 2020
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1813 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 22, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1813 at auction Silicua Coins - April 15, 2020
Seller Silicua Coins
Date April 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1813 at auction Silicua Coins - December 4, 2019
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 4, 2019
Condition F
Selling price

