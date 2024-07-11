4 Cuartos 1813 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Cuartos 1813 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 536 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 950. Bidding took place October 17, 2020.

