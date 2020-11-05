Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Cuartos 1812. Inscription "QUABTOS" (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Variety: Inscription "QUABTOS"
Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 4 Cuartos
- Year 1812
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Cuartos 1812 . Inscription "QUABTOS". This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 260. Bidding took place November 4, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Morton & Eden (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Cuartos 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search