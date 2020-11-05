Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Cuartos 1812. Inscription "QUABTOS" (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Variety: Inscription "QUABTOS"

Obverse 4 Cuartos 1812 Inscription "QUABTOS" - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 4 Cuartos 1812 Inscription "QUABTOS" - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Diameter 29 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 4 Cuartos
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Cuartos 1812 . Inscription "QUABTOS". This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 260. Bidding took place November 4, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Morton & Eden (1)
Spain 4 Cuartos 1812 at auction Morton & Eden - November 5, 2020
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 5, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Cuartos 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Joseph Bonaparte Coins of Spain in 1812 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 4 Cuartos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search