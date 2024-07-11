Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Cuartos 1812 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 4 Cuartos
- Year 1812
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Cuartos 1812 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1561 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place December 16, 2015.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date February 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Inasta
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
