Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Cuartos 1812 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 4 Cuartos 1812 - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 4 Cuartos 1812 - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Diameter 29 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 4 Cuartos
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Cuartos 1812 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1561 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place December 16, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (29)
  • Cayón (7)
  • Coinhouse (4)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • Inasta (2)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 4 Cuartos 1812 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 4 Cuartos 1812 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Spain 4 Cuartos 1812 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1812 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Spain 4 Cuartos 1812 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1812 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1812 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1812 at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1812 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1812 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1812 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1812 at auction Coinhouse - February 11, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date February 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1812 at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1812 at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1812 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1812 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1812 at auction Inasta - November 30, 2021
Seller Inasta
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1812 at auction Silicua Coins - October 29, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1812 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1812 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1812 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Cuartos 1812 at auction Coinhouse - January 31, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date January 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Cuartos 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Joseph Bonaparte Coins of Spain in 1812 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 4 Cuartos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search