4 Cuartos 1811 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 4 Cuartos
- Year 1811
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Cuartos 1811 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2240 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place April 24, 2019.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
For the sale of 4 Cuartos 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
