Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Cuartos 1811 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 4 Cuartos 1811 - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 4 Cuartos 1811 - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Diameter 29 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 4 Cuartos
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Cuartos 1811 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2240 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place April 24, 2019.

Spain 4 Cuartos 1811 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Cuartos 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 4 Cuartos 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 4 Cuartos 1811 at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Cuartos 1811 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Cuartos 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Cuartos 1811 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Cuartos 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Cuartos 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Cuartos 1811 at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Cuartos 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Cuartos 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Cuartos 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Cuartos 1811 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Cuartos 1811 at auction Inasta - March 3, 2020
Seller Inasta
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Cuartos 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Cuartos 1811 at auction HERVERA - March 1, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date March 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Cuartos 1811 at auction Soler y Llach - February 28, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Cuartos 1811 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Cuartos 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Cuartos 1811 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Cuartos 1811 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
