4 Cuartos 1811 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Cuartos 1811 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2240 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place April 24, 2019.

Сondition XF (4) VF (47) F (5)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (24)

Cayón (6)

CHS Basel Numismatics (1)

HERVERA (7)

ibercoin (1)

Inasta (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Numis.be (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Soler y Llach (8)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (3)