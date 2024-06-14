4 Cuartos 1809 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Cuartos 1809 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4186 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

