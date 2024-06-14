Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Cuartos 1809 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 4 Cuartos 1809 - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 4 Cuartos 1809 - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Diameter 29 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 4 Cuartos
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Cuartos 1809 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4186 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (20)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Varesi (1)
Spain 4 Cuartos 1809 at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
Spain 4 Cuartos 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 4 Cuartos 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1809 at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1809 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1809 at auction Auctiones - June 20, 2021
Seller Auctiones
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1809 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1809 at auction ibercoin - October 28, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 13, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1809 at auction Varesi - April 24, 2018
Seller Varesi
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Cuartos 1809 at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1809 at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Cuartos 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Cuartos 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Joseph Bonaparte Coins of Spain in 1809 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 4 Cuartos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search