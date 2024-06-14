Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Cuartos 1809 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 4 Cuartos
- Year 1809
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Cuartos 1809 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4186 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
