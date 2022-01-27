Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Cuartos 1814 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 2 Cuartos
- Year 1814
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Cuartos 1814 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 661 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place May 28, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (1)
- Herrero (1)
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
618 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 26, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Cuartos 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search