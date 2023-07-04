Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Cuartos 1813 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 2 Cuartos
- Year 1813
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Cuartos 1813 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 256 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 325. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (15)
- Cayón (3)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (3)
- Numis.be (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Cuartos 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search