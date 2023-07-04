2 Cuartos 1813 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Cuartos 1813 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 256 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 325. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

Сondition XF (1) VF (25) F (6)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (15)

Cayón (3)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (3)

Numis.be (1)

Soler y Llach (4)

Tauler & Fau (4)