Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Cuarto 1812 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 1 Cuarto 1812 - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 1 Cuarto 1812 - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 20 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 1 Cuarto
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Cuarto 1812 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4177 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (18)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1 Cuarto 1812 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Spain 1 Cuarto 1812 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Spain 1 Cuarto 1812 at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cuarto 1812 at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cuarto 1812 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cuarto 1812 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cuarto 1812 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cuarto 1812 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cuarto 1812 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cuarto 1812 at auction ibercoin - December 18, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cuarto 1812 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 15, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cuarto 1812 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 16, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 16, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cuarto 1812 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cuarto 1812 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Cuarto 1812 at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Cuarto 1812 at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Cuarto 1812 at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Cuarto 1812 at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Cuarto 1812 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Cuarto 1812 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Cuarto 1812 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Cuarto 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

