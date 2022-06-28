1 Cuarto 1812 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Cuarto 1812 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4177 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

Сondition XF (1) VF (29) F (6) G (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (18)

Cayón (3)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (4)

ibercoin (1)

Numis.be (1)

Soler y Llach (7)

Tauler & Fau (1)