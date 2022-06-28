Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Cuarto 1812 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 20 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 1 Cuarto
- Year 1812
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Cuarto 1812 . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4177 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 16, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
