Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Cuarto no date (1808-1814) (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 17 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 1/2 Cuarto
- Year no date (1808-1814)
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Cuarto no date (1808-1814) . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 251 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
