Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Cuarto no date (1808-1814) (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 1/2 Cuarto no date (1808-1814) - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 1/2 Cuarto no date (1808-1814) - Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 17 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 1/2 Cuarto
  • Year no date (1808-1814)
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Cuarto no date (1808-1814) . This copper coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 251 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (48)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
  • WAG (1)
Spain 1/2 Cuarto no date (1808-1814) at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 1/2 Cuarto no date (1808-1814) at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 1/2 Cuarto no date (1808-1814) at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Cuarto no date (1808-1814) at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Cuarto no date (1808-1814) at auction Rio de la Plata - June 16, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Cuarto no date (1808-1814) at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Cuarto no date (1808-1814) at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Cuarto no date (1808-1814) at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Cuarto no date (1808-1814) at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Cuarto no date (1808-1814) at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Cuarto no date (1808-1814) at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Cuarto no date (1808-1814) at auction Silicua Coins - October 29, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Cuarto no date (1808-1814) at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Cuarto no date (1808-1814) at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Cuarto no date (1808-1814) at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Cuarto no date (1808-1814) at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Cuarto no date (1808-1814) at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Cuarto no date (1808-1814) at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Cuarto no date (1808-1814) at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 20, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Cuarto no date (1808-1814) at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Cuarto no date (1808-1814) at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Cuarto 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Joseph Bonaparte Coins of Spain in 1808 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 1/2 Cuarto Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search