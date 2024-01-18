40 Céntimos de escudo 1865. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88110 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2) F (2)