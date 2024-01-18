Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

40 Céntimos de escudo 1865. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star

Obverse 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,810)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1563 oz) 4,86 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 40 Céntimos de escudo
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88110 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (1)
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1962 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1865 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 40 Céntimos de escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search