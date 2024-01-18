Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
40 Céntimos de escudo 1865. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,810)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1563 oz) 4,86 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 40 Céntimos de escudo
- Year 1865
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88110 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1962 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
