40 Céntimos de escudo 1866. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 40 Céntimos de escudo 1866 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 553 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 550. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.

Сondition UNC (18) AU (17) XF (83) VF (108) F (10) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (4) MS63 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) Service NGC (10) ICG (1) PCGS (1)

