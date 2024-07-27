Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

40 Céntimos de escudo 1866. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 40 Céntimos de escudo 1866 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 40 Céntimos de escudo 1866 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,810)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1563 oz) 4,86 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 40 Céntimos de escudo
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (240) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 40 Céntimos de escudo 1866 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 553 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 550. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.

Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Céntimos de escudo 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

