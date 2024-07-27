Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
40 Céntimos de escudo 1866. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,810)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1563 oz) 4,86 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 40 Céntimos de escudo
- Year 1866
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 40 Céntimos de escudo 1866 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 553 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 550. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
