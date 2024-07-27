Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
40 Céntimos de escudo 1865. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Photo by: ibercoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,810)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1563 oz) 4,86 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 40 Céntimos de escudo
- Year 1865
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 591 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place May 23, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (26)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (12)
- Coinhouse (2)
- CoinsNB (4)
- GGN (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (9)
- ibercoin (14)
- Katz (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monedalia.es (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Silicua Coins (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (9)
- Tauler & Fau (13)
- Varesi (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search