40 Céntimos de escudo 1865. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 591 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place May 23, 2019.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (7) XF (42) VF (38) F (7) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) Service NGC (2) GENI (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (26)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (12)

Coinhouse (2)

CoinsNB (4)

GGN (1)

Heritage (1)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (9)

ibercoin (14)

Katz (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Monedalia.es (3)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Silicua Coins (3)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (9)

Tauler & Fau (13)

Varesi (1)