Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

40 Céntimos de escudo 1865. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,810)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1563 oz) 4,86 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 40 Céntimos de escudo
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 591 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place May 23, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (26)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (12)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • CoinsNB (4)
  • GGN (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (9)
  • ibercoin (14)
  • Katz (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Silicua Coins (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • Tauler & Fau (13)
  • Varesi (1)
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Coinhouse - October 8, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Silicua Coins - January 27, 2023
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 16, 2022
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Céntimos de escudo 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

