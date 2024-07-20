Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
40 Céntimos de escudo 1864. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,810)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1563 oz) 4,86 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 40 Céntimos de escudo
- Year 1864
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 40 Céntimos de escudo 1864 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1047 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 480. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
