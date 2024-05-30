Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1839 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1839
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1839 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- Cayón (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1188 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
813 $
Price in auction currency 760 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 22, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Reales 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search