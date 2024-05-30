Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1839 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 20 Reales 1839 M CL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 20 Reales 1839 M CL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 26 g
  • Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1839 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
Spain 20 Reales 1839 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1188 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1839 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
813 $
Price in auction currency 760 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1839 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1839 M CL at auction Cayón - November 30, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1839 M CL at auction Silicua Coins - July 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1839 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1839 M CL at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1839 M CL at auction Schulman - October 22, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date October 22, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1839 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1839 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1839 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1839 M CL at auction HERVERA - July 5, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date July 5, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1839 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - July 4, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 4, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1839 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1839 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - October 22, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Reales 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

