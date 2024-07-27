Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1836 M CR (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1836
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1836 with mark M CR. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 935 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1152 $
Price in auction currency 1060 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1620 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
