Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1836 M CR (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 20 Reales 1836 M CR - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 20 Reales 1836 M CR - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 26 g
  • Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1836 with mark M CR. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 935 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (28)
  • Cayón (11)
  • CNG (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Herrero (6)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Silicua Coins (3)
  • Soler y Llach (16)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 20 Reales 1836 M CR at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1152 $
Price in auction currency 1060 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1836 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1620 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1836 M CR at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1836 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1836 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1836 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1836 M CR at auction Silicua Coins - September 30, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1836 M CR at auction Silicua Coins - August 26, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1836 M CR at auction Silicua Coins - July 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1836 M CR at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1836 M CR at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1836 M CR at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1836 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1836 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1836 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1836 M CR at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1836 M CR at auction Cayón - November 15, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date November 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1836 M CR at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1836 M CR at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1836 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1836 M CR at auction Monedalia.es - March 28, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Reales 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1836 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 20 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search