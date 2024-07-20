Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1835 M CR (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1835
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1835 with mark M CR. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 411 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (11)
- Cayón (10)
- CNG (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Soler y Llach (7)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1634 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1944 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Reales 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search