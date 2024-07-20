20 Reales 1835 M CR (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1835 with mark M CR. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 411 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

