Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1862 "Type 1855-1864". 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1862
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1862 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 470 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (3)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Soler y Llach (6)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1197 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1027 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Artemide Aste
Date February 26, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
