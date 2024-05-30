Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1862 "Type 1855-1864". 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star

Obverse 20 Reales 1862 "Type 1855-1864" 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 20 Reales 1862 "Type 1855-1864" 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 26 g
  • Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1862 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 470 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • WAG (1)
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1197 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1027 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Jesús Vico - April 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Artemide Aste - February 26, 2021
Seller Artemide Aste
Date February 26, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 17, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction WAG - April 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date April 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Reales 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

