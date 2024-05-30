Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1857. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1857
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1857 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 406 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
