20 Reales 1857. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1857 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 406 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

