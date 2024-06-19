Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1862 "Type 1855-1864". 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 20 Reales 1862 "Type 1855-1864" 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 20 Reales 1862 "Type 1855-1864" 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 26 g
  • Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1862 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34500 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (14)
  • Cayón (6)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 495 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Stack's - October 16, 2023
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Stack's - October 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Cayón - March 14, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Cayón - December 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Soler y Llach - October 17, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1862 at auction ibercoin - April 20, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Reales 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

