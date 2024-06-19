Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1862 "Type 1855-1864". 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1862
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1862 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34500 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (14)
- Cayón (6)
- CoinsNB (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- ibercoin (2)
- Künker (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 495 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Reales 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search