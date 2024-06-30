Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1861 "Type 1855-1864". 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1861
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1861 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 508 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 356. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
301 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
