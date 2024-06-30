Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1861 "Type 1855-1864". 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 20 Reales 1861 "Type 1855-1864" 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 20 Reales 1861 "Type 1855-1864" 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 26 g
  • Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1861 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 508 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 356. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (4)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
301 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction Herrero - April 28, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction ibercoin - April 20, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction Cayón - February 4, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date February 4, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1861 at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Reales 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

