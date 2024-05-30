20 Reales 1857. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1857 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4782 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 380,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2021.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (6) XF (39) VF (95) F (6) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (44)

BAC (9)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)

Cayón (20)

CoinsNB (3)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (2)

Heritage Eur (2)

HERVERA (14)

ibercoin (6)

Jesús Vico (2)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Rio de la Plata (2)

Silicua Coins (2)

Soler y Llach (22)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (19)

Teutoburger (1)