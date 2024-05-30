Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1857. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1857
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (154) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1857 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4782 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 380,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (44)
- BAC (9)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
- Cayón (20)
- CoinsNB (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HERVERA (14)
- ibercoin (6)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Silicua Coins (2)
- Soler y Llach (22)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (19)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
508 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Reales 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search