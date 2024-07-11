Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1856. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 20 Reales 1856 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 20 Reales 1856 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 26 g
  • Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (180) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1856 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 953 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (55)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Cayón (18)
  • CNG (1)
  • CoinsNB (3)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (24)
  • ibercoin (13)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (3)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Silicua Coins (2)
  • Soler y Llach (29)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (19)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
Spain 20 Reales 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1856 at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Spain 20 Reales 1856 at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1856 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1856 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1856 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1856 at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1856 at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1856 at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1856 at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1856 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1856 at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1856 at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1856 at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1856 at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1856 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Spain 20 Reales 1856 at auction Aste - September 19, 2024
Spain 20 Reales 1856 at auction Aste - September 19, 2024
Seller Aste
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Reales 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1856 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 20 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search