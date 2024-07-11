20 Reales 1856. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1856 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 953 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (3) AU (4) XF (45) VF (123) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) VF25 (1) PF64 (1) PF61 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4) NN Coins (1)

