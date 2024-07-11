Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1856. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1856
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1856 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 953 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
