Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1855 "Type 1855-1864". 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1855
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1855 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1056 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place June 25, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Soler y Llach (1)
