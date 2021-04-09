Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1847 M DG (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1847
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1847 with mark M DG. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 432 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Reales 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
