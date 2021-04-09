20 Reales 1847 M DG (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1847 with mark M DG. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 432 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1)