Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1851. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1851
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1851 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21396 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place January 18, 2020.
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
508 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
