Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1850 "Type 1847-1855". 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1850
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1850 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1249 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3240 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
3745 $
Price in auction currency 3150 EUR
