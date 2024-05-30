Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1850 "Type 1847-1855". 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 20 Reales 1850 "Type 1847-1855" 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 20 Reales 1850 "Type 1847-1855" 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 26 g
  • Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1850 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1249 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
Spain 20 Reales 1850 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3240 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1850 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
3745 $
Price in auction currency 3150 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1850 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1850 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Reales 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

