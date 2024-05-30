2 Reales 1857. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1857 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Сondition AU (4) XF (2) VF (11) F (3)