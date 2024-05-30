Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1857. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 2 Reales 1857 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Reales 1857 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,7 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1857 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88080 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (4)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
319 $
Price in auction currency 295 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1857 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1857 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1857 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1857 at auction HERVERA - July 7, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date July 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1857 at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1857 at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1857 at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1857 at auction Cayón - October 30, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date October 30, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1857 at auction ibercoin - June 26, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date June 26, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1857 at auction ibercoin - December 12, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date December 12, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1857 at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

