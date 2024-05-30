Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1857. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,7 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1857
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1857 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88080 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (4)
- HERVERA (2)
- ibercoin (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
319 $
Price in auction currency 295 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search