2 Reales 1861. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1861 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 314 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (16) VF (8) F (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (9)

Cayón (6)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (1)

ibercoin (4)

Silicua Coins (2)

Soler y Llach (2)

Tauler & Fau (3)