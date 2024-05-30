Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1861. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,7 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1861
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1861 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 314 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (6)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (4)
- Silicua Coins (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
