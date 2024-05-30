Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1861. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 2 Reales 1861 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Reales 1861 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,7 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1861 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 314 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Silicua Coins (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 2 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1861 at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1861 at auction Silicua Coins - October 28, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1861 at auction Silicua Coins - August 27, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1861 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1861 at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1861 at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1861 at auction Cayón - October 30, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date October 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1861 at auction Herrero - May 7, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date May 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1861 at auction Herrero - May 28, 2014
Seller Herrero
Date May 28, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1861 at auction ibercoin - February 11, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

