2 Reales 1855. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1855 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition XF (7) VF (5)