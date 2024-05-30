Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1855. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star

Obverse 2 Reales 1855 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Reales 1855 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,7 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1855 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 2 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1855 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1855 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1855 at auction HERVERA - March 1, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date March 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1855 at auction Soler y Llach - February 28, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1855 at auction ibercoin - April 20, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1855 at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search