Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1849 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Reales 1849 M CL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Reales 1849 M CL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1849 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 370 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place March 16, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (20)
  • Cayón (4)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • WAG (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1849 M CL at auction HERVERA - July 7, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date July 7, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1849 M CL at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - December 16, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

