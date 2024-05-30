Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1849 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1849
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1849 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 370 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place March 16, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
12
