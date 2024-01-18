Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1842 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Reales 1842 M CL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Reales 1842 M CL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1842 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 261 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition G
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
309 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1842 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 2 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search