Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1837 M CR (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1837
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1837 with mark M CR. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 10, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (12)
- Cayón (4)
- HERVERA (2)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 281 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search