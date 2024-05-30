Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1837 M CR (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Reales 1837 M CR - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Reales 1837 M CR - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1837 with mark M CR. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 10, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Cayón (4)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 2 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 281 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Cayón - May 20, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1837 M CR at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Cayón - October 30, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date October 30, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1837 M CR at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1837 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 2 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search