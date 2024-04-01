Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1866. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1866
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1866 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88361 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 43,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Inasta (1)
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
40038 $
Price in auction currency 5200000 JPY
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search