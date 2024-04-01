2 Escudos 1866. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1866 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88361 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 43,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) SP62 (1) Service PCGS (1)