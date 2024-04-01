Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1866. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 2 Escudos 1866 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Escudos 1866 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 26 g
  • Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1866 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88361 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 43,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

Spain 2 Escudos 1866 at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1866 at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1866 at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
40038 $
Price in auction currency 5200000 JPY
Spain 2 Escudos 1866 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

