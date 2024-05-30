Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Reales 1863. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star

Obverse 10 Reales 1863 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Reales 1863 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13 g
  • Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Reales
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1863 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 426 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
Spain 10 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1296 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1863 at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Spain 10 Reales 1863 at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1863 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reales 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1863 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 10 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search