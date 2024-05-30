Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Reales 1857. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Reales
- Year 1857
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1857 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88669 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
702 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
