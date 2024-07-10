Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Reales 1863. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Reales
- Year 1863
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1863 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 973 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 751. Bidding took place February 25, 2015.
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
