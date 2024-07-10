Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Reales 1863. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 10 Reales 1863 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Reales 1863 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13 g
  • Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Reales
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1863 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 973 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 751. Bidding took place February 25, 2015.

Spain 10 Reales 1863 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1863 at auction Heritage - June 13, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Spain 10 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1863 at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1863 at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1863 at auction Jesús Vico - April 18, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1863 at auction Cayón - March 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date March 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1863 at auction Cayón - March 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date March 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1863 at auction Silicua Coins - October 28, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1863 at auction Cayón - July 19, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date July 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

