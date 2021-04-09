Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Reales 1856. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 10 Reales 1856 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Reales 1856 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13 g
  • Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Reales
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1856 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88668 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
Spain 10 Reales 1856 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reales 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1856 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 10 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search