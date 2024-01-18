Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Céntimos de escudo 1866. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: ibercoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,810)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0391 oz) 1,215 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Céntimos de escudo
- Year 1866
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos de escudo 1866 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1053 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (3)
- HERVERA (4)
- ibercoin (2)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller HERVERA
Date September 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******

12
