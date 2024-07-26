Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Céntimos de escudo 1865. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,810)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0391 oz) 1,215 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Céntimos de escudo
- Year 1865
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos de escudo 1865 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
