10 Céntimos de escudo 1868. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos de escudo 1868 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 961 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 250. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

