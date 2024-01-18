Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Céntimos de escudo 1868. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Photo by: ibercoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,810)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0391 oz) 1,215 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Céntimos de escudo
- Year 1868
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos de escudo 1868 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 961 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 250. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (19)
- Cayón (3)
- CNG (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- ibercoin (7)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (7)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date March 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 23, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Céntimos de escudo 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search