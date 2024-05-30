Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1863. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 1 Real 1863 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Real 1863 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (130) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1863 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1452 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place March 16, 2017.

Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction Silicua Coins - December 17, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction Cayón - July 19, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date July 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
