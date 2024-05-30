1 Real 1863. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1863 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1452 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place March 16, 2017.

Сondition UNC (17) AU (16) XF (50) VF (43) F (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (39)

Bid & Grow Auctions (1)

Cayón (12)

CoinsNB (1)

Heritage (1)

Herrero (3)

HERVERA (14)

ibercoin (15)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (1)

Silicua Coins (2)

Soler y Llach (17)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (16)

Varesi (1)

VL Nummus (5)