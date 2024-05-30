Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1863. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1863
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (130) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1863 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1452 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place March 16, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
