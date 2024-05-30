Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1849 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1849
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1849 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 16394 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 182. Bidding took place April 24, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
