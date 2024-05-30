Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1849 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 1 Real 1849 M CL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Real 1849 M CL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1849 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 16394 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 182. Bidding took place April 24, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (25)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Cayón (10)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • ibercoin (9)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Lucernae Numismática (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Tauler & Fau (11)
Spain 1 Real 1849 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1849 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1849 M CL at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1849 M CL at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1849 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1849 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1849 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1849 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1849 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1849 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1849 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1849 M CL at auction Bertolami - June 12, 2022
Seller Bertolami
Date June 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1849 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1849 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1849 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1849 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1849 M CL at auction Lucernae Numismática - December 5, 2021
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1849 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1849 M CL at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1849 M CL at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1849 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1849 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 1 Real Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search