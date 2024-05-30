1 Real 1849 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1849 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 16394 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 182. Bidding took place April 24, 2014.

