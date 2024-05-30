Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1845 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1845
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1845 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88233 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
