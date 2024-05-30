Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1845 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 1 Real 1845 M CL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Real 1845 M CL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1845 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88233 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Spain 1 Real 1845 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1845 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1845 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1845 M CL at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1845 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1845 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1845 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1845 M CL at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1845 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1845 M CL at auction Jesús Vico - December 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1845 M CL at auction Stack's - October 14, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1845 M CL at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1845 M CL at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1845 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1845 M CL at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1845 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - April 29, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1845 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1845 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1845 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1845 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1845 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

