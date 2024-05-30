Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1844 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 1 Real 1844 M CL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Real 1844 M CL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1844 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (5)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Spain 1 Real 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1844 M CL at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1844 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1844 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1844 M CL at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1844 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - July 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1844 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1844 M CL at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1844 M CL at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1844 M CL at auction Cayón - October 30, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date October 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1844 M CL at auction ibercoin - April 20, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1844 M CL at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

