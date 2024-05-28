Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1838 M DG (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1838
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1838 with mark M DG. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2735 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place June 26, 2013.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
370 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
