1 Real 1838 M DG (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1838 with mark M DG. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2735 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place June 26, 2013.

