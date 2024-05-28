Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1838 M DG (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 1 Real 1838 M DG - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Real 1838 M DG - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1838 with mark M DG. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2735 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place June 26, 2013.

Spain 1 Real 1838 M DG at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1838 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
370 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1838 M DG at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1838 M DG at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1838 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1838 M DG at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1838 M DG at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1838 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1838 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1838 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1838 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1838 M DG at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1838 M DG at auction Auction World - April 23, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1838 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1838 M DG at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1838 M DG at auction Soler y Llach - October 17, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1838 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1838 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1838 M DG at auction Cayón - October 30, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date October 30, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1838 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1838 M DG at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search