Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

80 Reales 1846 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 80 Reales 1846 M CL - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 80 Reales 1846 M CL - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 80 Reales
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1846 with mark M CL. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88383 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 80 Reales 1846 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
540 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1846 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
414 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1846 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 80 Reales 1846 M CL at auction Felzmann - June 30, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date June 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 80 Reales 1846 M CL at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 80 Reales 1846 M CL at auction Felzmann - March 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1846 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 80 Reales 1846 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 80 Reales 1846 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 80 Reales 1846 M CL at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 80 Reales 1846 M CL at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 80 Reales 1846 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1846 M CL at auction ibercoin - February 11, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1846 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 80 Reales 1846 M CL at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 80 Reales 1846 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1846 M CL at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 80 Reales 1846 M CL at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 80 Reales 1846 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1846 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 80 Reales 1846 M CL at auction Cayón - February 5, 2009
Seller Cayón
Date February 5, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 80 Reales 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

