Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
80 Reales 1846 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1846
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1846 with mark M CL. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88383 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
540 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
414 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
