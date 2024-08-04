Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

80 Reales 1846 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 80 Reales 1846 B PS - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 80 Reales 1846 B PS - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 80 Reales
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (177) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1846 with mark B PS. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the Christophe Joron-Derem - Expert: Thierry Parsy auction for EUR 1,286. Bidding took place July 9, 2020.

Spain 80 Reales 1846 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1846 B PS at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1846 B PS at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1846 B PS at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1846 B PS at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1846 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1846 B PS at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1846 B PS at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1846 B PS at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1846 B PS at auction Nomisma Aste - August 24, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1846 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1846 B PS at auction Heritage - June 29, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1846 B PS at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1846 B PS at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1846 B PS at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1846 B PS at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1846 B PS at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1846 B PS at auction Cayón - December 22, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1846 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1846 B PS at auction Tauler & Fau - November 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1846 B PS at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
