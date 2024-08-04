80 Reales 1846 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1846 with mark B PS. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the Christophe Joron-Derem - Expert: Thierry Parsy auction for EUR 1,286. Bidding took place July 9, 2020.

